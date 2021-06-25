Will we ever get to see a dark-skinned A-list female actor in Bollywood?

Bollywood or any other Indian film industry is, just like our society, obsessed with fair skin. Our cinema is more than a century old and yet is to see a commercially successful female actor with dark skin. I am saying 'female' because we have had and still have popular male actors with dark skin tones like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Things change when it comes to female actors. Be it North-South, Bollywood, or any wood, we only or mostly see actresses that have a white skin tone. It is just a reflection of our society. If you don't believe my words, take a look at any matrimonial ad and the requirement list for a bride.

Years have passed and our cinema has progressed in other ways but not when it comes to fair skin obsession. And we have seen the hypocrisy when they put black paint on actors if they have to show them as poor or undesirable. For example, Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, or Bhumi Pednekar in Bala. Why not cast a dark-skinned actor instead? Who has set the beauty standards? Who says that only people with white skin are beautiful?