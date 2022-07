Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for many years now. Over these years there have been countless rumors of the couple getting married but none were true. There were rumors going around about the couple breaking up but every time Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor squashed them. Recently, the couple had gone to Paris to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday. Do you think there's any hope for them to get married anytime in the future?