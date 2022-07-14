Will we see Ibrahim Ali Khan in Student Of The Year 3?

Karan Johar is famous for launching star-kids. The director/producer has also received a lot of backlash for the same but he hasn't let that affect him. Now, the new star kid in town that people are eagerly waiting for is Ibrahim Ali Khan. He has made a lot of buzz on the internet because of how similar his features are to his father, Saif Ali Khan. If reports are to be believed then Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen in Student Of The Year 3 which is going to be a Dharma film again. Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year and then launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. Who do you think will be launched with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Student Of The Year 3 if these rumors are true?