Will working with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy harm Alaya F's relationship with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions?

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming Bollywood movie Freddy has been the talk of the town for the longest time. With everything the actor has been through in the past year including his drift with Karan Johar and leaving Dostana 2, the audience has become even more curious and excited for the movie. The shooting for Freddy began this week and Kartik Aaryan shared how stoked he was to be working again after 5 moths. Thankfully, everything has been going well for the actor. He has been getting a lot of good offers for future projects as well but now, I am worried about the leading lady of Freddy, Alaya F.





Bollywood’s newcomer Alaya F became a sensation with her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Even though, the actress has not worked on any other projects till now, she has stayed relevant by engaging on social media with her fans throughout the pandemic. People claim that she is the best in Bollywood among her contemporary actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.





However, working with Kartik Aaryan who is apparently Karan Johar’s nemesis might not be the best idea for Alaya F so early in her career. You know how they say, “ once you go against Karan Johar, it’s over for you in Bollywood”. Dharma Productions is one of the most successful production houses in India and it’s every newcomers dream to work in a big-banner movie.





Do you think working with Kartik Aaryan will harm Alaya F’s relationship with Karan Johar and eventually cause damager to her career?





Nevertheless, Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F are a fresh pair and I am eagerly waiting for Freddy!