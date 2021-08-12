Will you start liking Sara Ali Khan if her acting and film choices improve?

Sara Ali Khan turns a year old today. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had one of the most anticipated Bollywood debuts in recent times. She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath.' Her character in the film was well written and had a nice arc which was loved by the audiences.





The film did well and Sara's acting was praised by everyone. But things quickly changed when she shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. Like many action masala films, she barely had any role in the story. Her next few films like 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No.1' were panned by everyone.





These films in a way changed people's perspectives towards her. Because in her interviews and off-screen appearances, Sara talked intelligently about so many societal ills, and on the other hand she was doing films that were sexist and problematic. Her style of acting also varied in all these films. But her upcoming lineup of films seems interesting. Do you think people with start liking her again if her acting and script choices improve drastically? Or is the hate her fate?





Tell us in the comments.



