Will You Try The Reverse Cat Eye?

Beauty trends are transient; there could just be a new one invented as we write this. If you are someone who likes to keep a close eye on the current beauty happenings, then you should certainly try out the reverse cat-eye flick.

Confused? Just like the name suggests, it is a cat-eye done in a reverse manner. Instead of extending the eyeliner flick towards the end of your lower lash line, you need to do it towards the inner corners of the eye for a more dramatic effect.

You can do it with a basic black eyeliner or even a colored one- the choice is yours. Oodles of mascara and nude lipstick will help elevate this bold eye makeup look.