Will You Watch Salman Khan’s Films If He Reinvents Himself As An Actor?

Salman Khan’s Radhe has disappointed a lot of his fans and the ones who took time out to watch the movie. Even Salman Khan’s superstardom or the team's marketing gimmicks could not help Radhe but tank down the hill. This is surely a hint that viewers have stopped accepting the 55 year old playing Indian superhero and romancing actresses half his age. The Radhe template worked for Salman Khan back in the time in movies like Wanted and Dabangg, but not anymore.

If Salman Khan wants to genuinely stick to acting, he has to reinvent himself as an actor, tells Amod Mehra, a film trade analyst. In recent times, Salman Khan was well received in his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he should probably focus on working on that line. At some point, Salman Khan has to take up films that go with his age, just like Amitabh Bachchan had to come out of his hero image and discover himself with Mohabbatein.

Will you watch Salman Khan’s films if he re-invents himself and works in projects that suit his age? Or, are you a die-hard Salman fan who will watch anything and everything that Bhai offers? Comment down your thoughts.