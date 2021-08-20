Will Zoya Akhtar's Archie Adaptation Be Able To Create The Deserved Hype After The Already Popular Netflix Series Riverdale?

Netflix’s adaptation of the popular comic Archie, going by the name of ‘Riverdale’, is perfectly bizarre, daring and deeply addictive to say the least. Straining to escape the cheesiness of the old Archie comics, this series loads its storyline with new characters and intriguing complications. Along with fresh and striking performances by stars like Kj Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lily Reinhart and Camilla Mendes etc, this show has garnered a huge amount of appreciation and popularity since the very first season.

Reportedly there’s been a lot of news going around that Zoya Akhtar has herself, been planning to create an adaptation of the comic book Archie, which is set to be launched on Netflix in the near future. This show is supposedly also going to be Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut, but there are no confirmations yet. With the already popular series 'Riverdale' on Netflix, which is based on a similar concept, do you think Zoya Akhtar’s Archie adaptation would receive the deserved attention? Don’t you think that this would lead to more comparisons rather than appreciation?