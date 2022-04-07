WINNER's Kang SeungYoon will be guest starring in MBC's "Tomorrow!"





In the upcoming episode, Kang SeungYoon will be taking on the role of Kang Woo-jin, a singer-songwriter who has harbored a wound that no one knows about since a young age. This causes him to come close to committing suicide and makes him a rescue target for the Crisis Management Team.





The upcoming episode of "Tomorrow" will air on April 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.



