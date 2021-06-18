Wish Dragon is the new Aladdin's Gennie for you; would you watch it?

Wish Dragon, an animated movie is dropping tomorrow on Netflix and I cannot be more excited to watch it. You might say what's so special in it. Here's what is special- first it's an animation movie, second the story plot is a lot like Aladdin and I want to see another Aladdin but from the 21st century.





As the trailer shows, a teen boy who is trying to win back his old lost best friend stumbles upon a teapot only to find a magic dragon who grants him three wishes. This boy's best friend is now a great star. So, how will this cutie find his best friend and get back to her? What will happen next?





It's going to be a very sweet film. I am going to watch it, what about you?