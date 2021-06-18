Wish Dragon Review: A 21st century Aladdin and his wish dragon's story

Wish Dragon is an animation film streaming on Netflix directed by Chris Appelhans. It's a story about a peasant boy who gets a magical teapot by chance and then his life changes drastically.





Well, I love to live in a fantasy world so I watch too many animation movies. Watching 'Wish Dragon' was something to complete my watchlist. And while I was watching it I felt good but didn't live up to my expectation.





The plotline is very similar to Aladdin but it did change a few things at the end. A poor teenage boy gets a teapot from where he meets a magic dragon who grants 3 wishes to his master. As the story goes the dragon (Longzhu) was a king once upon a time but his ego and greediness for acquiring more wealth didn't let him enter through the gates of heaven instead made him a 'wish dragon' to serve 10 masters to learn the lessons of life.





In his course of serving 10 masters, he meets Din as his last master who didn't wish for any wealth or gold, instead, he wanted his best friend Li Na back. Now, how will things unfurl and how will Din get back his friend is what shows this movie.





It's a film based on the Asian community and has a few kung-fu action sequences which I really enjoyed. It's a feel-good movie and a good one-time watch. Will you watch it?