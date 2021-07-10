The Witcher Season 2 trailer dropped; what are your thoughts?

A new trailer of The Witcher Season 2 has been released, and I am more excited than before.





The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Alan as Cirilla, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer along with others. These characters are returning with even a stronger plot. Ciri will learn about Geralt and why the way she is, and why beats and cruel people are after her, and why she is Geralt's destiny.





In the last season, we saw Yennefer died, but, surprise-surprise, she is alive. Watch the trailer till the end. This series will be premiering on December 17, 2021, on Netflix. Are you excited?