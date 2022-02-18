Women like Gangubai Kathiawadi SLB's films are breaking patriarchal barriers

Sanjay Leela Bhansali- the man who is more than just a filmmaker-- always launches strong women onscreen. Amid his grand presence and magnificence, Bhansali's women always uncover their voice in a stifling patriarchal world. Even in a male-dominated star cast, Bhansali's women characters are never just a part of the story but they are the story. With Alia Bhatt as his latest bard, SLB once again managed to paint another strong rebellious woman character who not just makes everyone bow down to her but bids respect and dignity while not abandoning her elegance.Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is a true example of how tough a woman has to fight to smash the restraints of patriarchy and misogynistic dominance, just to have their voice heard.