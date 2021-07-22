Wondering what causes hyperpigmentation and how to reduce it?

Hyperpigmentation is a particular condition of the skin that causes the darkening of certain areas of the skin. It is primarily caused by the overproduction of melanin a skin pigment. Hyperpigmentation is usually a harmless condition but, in some cases, it may also be a symptom of illness or any disease. There are several types of hyperpigmentation, the most common ones being melasma, sunspots, and post-inflammatory pigmentation.

Causes of Hyperpigmentation

1. UV rays from the sun are harmful to your skin and can cause hyperpigmentation.

2. Certain medications can also be the cause.

3. Skin inflammation is one of the major causes.

4. Pregnancy causes hormone levels and can affect melanin production in some women.

How to get rid of it?

• Avoid touching your skin

• Avoid direct sunlight

• Include skincare ingredients like retinol, niacinamide, and vitamin C

• Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

• Make use of scarf when you go out