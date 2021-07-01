Won't it be awkward for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to reunite onscreen post their breakup?

The Times of India set rumours abuzz with reports that Sara and Kartik might star in a movie together. The pair last appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. The film didn't work out well for obvious reason and failed at the box office as well. The pairing of Sara and Kartik had become newsworthy ever since Sara had talked about having a crush on Kartik Aaryan during Karan Johar's chat show.





During the shooting of the movie, rumours started that the two were dating although neither of them confirmed it. However they were both spotted together often, and Kartik even flew to Thailand for Sara's birthday during the shoot of Coolie No. 1. It also gave rise to a whole fandom called Sartik who were fans of the rumoured couple.





Now it seems that Sara is being considered to star opposite Kartik again. But as far as news is considered, they've broken up a while back itself. Would you watch them onscreen again? I personally didn't find their chemistry convincing at all and neither did I like LAK 2. And seeing how it was a flop, will the pair be bankable for directors?