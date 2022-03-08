'Work Later Drink Now' becomes the first OTT content to be invited by Cannes International Series Festival

It is being proved time and again that South Korea is currently ruling the entertainment industry worldwide, from k-pop and K-dramas to K-culture, everything is trending internationally. Amidst their dominance, 'Work later Drink Now' starring Choi Si-won and Apink Eun-ji among other star cast has become the first-ever original Korean OTT content to be invited by Cannes International Series Festival. The Tving drama had received huge success when it was released and now an official from TVing has shared, "'Work Later, Drink Now' and 'Monstrous' were officially invited to the 2022 International Series Festival Korea Focus Session."





Cannes International Series Festival is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year which will take place from April 1 to 6. "Work Later, Drink Now" will be screened at 11 a.m. (France Local Standard Time) on April 6. What an honour it must be for the whole team. Meanwhile, "Work Later Drink Now" is currently under production for its second season. Are you excited about it?