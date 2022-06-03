Workout or visual effects? Despite his harmful habits, how did SRK manage to look so fit?

Actors are an example of how what we see on screens differs from what we see in real life. A teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawaan was recently released.

Shah Rukh Khan has returned, and in a big way! The celebrity just released a teaser for his new film Jawan, in which he appears to be all things tough. The trailer has an underground vibe to it, with the final revelation depicting Shah Rukh Khan brutally bruised and bandaged. On June 2nd, the film will be released in theatres.

But one thing I don't understand is how he managed to seem so fit and healthy while smoking so much and being so old. I'm interested if it's the VFX or the affluent healthy lifestyle he leads that allows him to look so fit and clever even after reaching middle age and smoking smokes.