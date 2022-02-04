On world cancer day, let's remember celebraties who fought cancer

Bollywood actors are true inspiration when it comes to cancer by sharing their true stories about their medical journey. Being so vocal about their tryst with the deadly cancer.

Sonali Bendra - the most beloved actress of 90's. Suffered from metastatic cancer. she stayed positive and shared pictures of herself during every stage of treatment.Now she spread cancer awareness online.

filmmaker and write Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She documented her fight with cancer to inspire others and still raise awareness of breast cancer.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. However, managed to came out successful over the fatal diesease due to timely medical help. Dutt had taken to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

Anurag Basu,the well known talented director suffered from acute promyelocytic leukemia – a type of blood cancer in 2004. He called the shots on life as well and fought the disease like a champ.