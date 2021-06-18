On World Environment Day; watch these 3 Bollywood best picks

Today, the world celebrates Environment Day, and here my picks from Bollywood that you can start binge-watching right away.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh along with other actors starring Lagaan is a film that not only talks about British rule and cricket but also covers a major environmental problem, 'drought'. The film is set in a village that faces drought and water shortage which reduces the village's output.

You can watch it on Netflix.

Tum Mile

Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan starring 'Tum Mile' is set on the backdrop of the Mumbai flash flood. It's a story about a couple who splits up and finds each other years later in an adverse situation. The film has a very vivid visual in terms of showing the flood. If you haven't watched it yet, then you should.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or you can find it on YouTube.

Kedarnath

Kedarnath is a film based on the Uttarakhand cloudburst flood starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The film has romance, chaos, pain, struggle, and a lot more. It shows nature's wildness and it's a must-watch.

You can watch it on Zee5.