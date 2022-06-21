WorldMusicDay Which K-pop Idol do you love and appreciate?

Honestly I thought that there were barely 7 to 9 groups without leaders. But a lot of 4th gen groups have been debuting without leaders. Idk if this is a good move or a bad move but it clearly has become a trend especially amongst girl groups! So, here's 22 groups without leaders:









Miss A





Miss A were one of the first K-pop girl groups to make their debut without a designated leader









BLACKPINK





Being trainees together for years, Blackpink decided not to have a designated leader and share the burden together.









Secret Number





Secret Number literally made headlines when they announced that they would debut without a leader.









Billie





While Moon Sua does seem like the leader, Billie does not have an official leader.









Fanatics





With the famous Produce 48 trainee Kim Doah, Fanatics debuted without a leader.









VIVIZ





VIVIZ is made up of 3 former GFriend members: SinB, Eunji, and Umha and they didn't choose a leader because they still took Sowon (Former GFriend leader) as their leader.









Cignature





Cignature debuted without a leader as they consider themselves a democracy.









ONEUS





Fans often mistake Ravn as the leader, however, ONEUS has no official leader. Instead, each member is in charge of a specific position like vocal, rap etc.









Purple Kiss





Like their brother group (i.e. ONUES) Purple Kiss has no official leaders although Jieun tends to lead the group.









AOA, Cherry Bullet, Wonder Girls, Busters and Stellar





All these girl groups lost their leaders and never appointed another member as one.









JYJ





After leaving SM Entertainment and TVXQ, JYJ never appointed a leader.









KARD





As all the members have strong leadership skills, KARD never appointed an official leader.









AKMU





AKMU consists of siblings Lee Suhyun and Lee Chanhyuk who did not want to chose an official leader.









Khan & Wooseok X Kuanlin





Both the duos did not appoint either member as the leader.









2PM, iKON and AB6IX

﻿

All these boy groups lost their leaders to scandals and did not appoint another member.



