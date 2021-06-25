World's Music Day: Here are 4 films that enhanced more because of its music score

Today people from all over the world are celebrating world's music day. So let me tell you a few of my favourite films that impacted me more because of their music score because I have a long list as Bollywood movies have great songs.

Devdas

Devdas is the first film that I went out with my family to theatres to watch on the big screens. From Silsila yeh chahat ka to Mar Daala to Dola re Dola re and many more, this film is enriched with great songs. You can watch the film on MX Player or Youtube.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Starring Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn as leads this is one of my favourite films. From dancing numbers like Nimbooda to the sad song Tadap Tadap these songs will never get old. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Chak de India!

Shahrukh Khan starring Chak de India! is another movie that has brilliant songs from Maula mere le le meri jaan to Chak de India's title song. The film has beautiful inspiring tracks. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Piku

I feel Piku's songs are underrated. The film doesn't have a lot of songs because the plot didn't need much but from the Journey Song to Bezubaan to the background score the tracks soothe your ear. You can watch it anytime on Youtube or SonyLiv App.

What are your favourites?