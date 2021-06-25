Would Aishwarya Rai be more popular than Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood if she didn't reject Troy?

Before Priyanka Chopra Jonas set out to fulfil her Hollywood dreams, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had already ventured there. The former Miss World winner had generated buzz with her winning the beauty pageant. She starred in movies like Bride And Prejudice, Mistress Of Spices, and The Last Legion. In fact, she was also offered films by Will Smith. Aishwarya turned down as many as three films with the actor including Hitch which went on to gain immense popularity.

The turning point was when Aishwarya was approached to star in Troy, a big budget Hollywood movie that would see her paired with Brad Pitt. However, the actress rejected the film because there were things she wasn't comfortable with.

Had she not turned down Troy, would she be the most well known Indian face in Hollywood? Priyanka Chopra Jonas currently has Citadel, Matrix 4, and Text For You lined up.