After winning the hearts of many people not just from India but also from across the globe, our favorite series "The family man" has now become fourth most popular show worldwide.

With strong, bold and expressive characters like Srikant, JK, Chellam sir, Raaji, Suchi,etc it was quite obvious that this series would touch million hearts.

The directors Raj and DK did a fabulous job from screenplay to storyline everything was on point.

Not to mention that Manoj Bajpayee was the soul of this series, the way he acted was simply commendable but had the impact of family man be same if Manoj Bajpayee was not in it. I don't think so. The way he moulded himself in Srikant's character is not everyone's cup of tea. Do you think that any other actor could have played Srikant better than Manoj Bajpayee, if yes then who?