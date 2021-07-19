Would fan wars stop if celebrities addressed and put an end to it?

Whether it's between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan's audience. Or if it's between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, as well as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's fandoms. For some reason, dragging one star to celebrate the other has become necessary, and that's not how it should be. While it's alright to like or dislike a certain actor it doesn't mean that hate should be dished out.





There's so many who shame actresses or actors for plastic surgery and going under the knife. I personally think we can call them out but accusing other celebs instead is not done for. The industry is competitive of course and the Khans have been pit together, just as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt have.





The problem isn't the celebrity but the fandoms. We should be able to critique their professional work but not be derogatory towards looks and personal lives (unless it's problematic). I doubt celebs appreciate it when their fans become spokespersons for them and tear down someone else. Would it be more effective if they publicly addressed it and discussed fans to not shame others? It's been done in Hollywood, so can Bollywood follow suit?