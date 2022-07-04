Would the Indian audience praise movies like 'Darlings' over 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'?

With The Release of Darling's trailer, there also has been a storm of excitement among All Alia Fans. The cherry on the cake would be the much-awaited 'Koffee With Karan' episode which has Rocky and his Rani Spilling the beans will be aired on the 7th of July.





A lot will be surely discussed in both the movies I guess but the excitement that people would have for Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be on the next level. Alia Bhat's character in the Movie Darlings is looking very strong and full of incredible expressions, but the question is will the audience love the 'Darlings' more than Rocky and Rani?





They say Story matters but here we have a strong and relevant duo of two superstars. According to the sources Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a story which involves two individuals who are in love but have entirely different backgrounds, how their parents go against their Union will be the quintessential plot of the story. On the Other Side, Darlings looks like a movie with a powerful story and incredible characters leaving a strong message.





What are Your Thought On This?