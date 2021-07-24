Would it be fair to call Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal insiders in Bollywood?

There's been a lot of calls to boycott Bollywood recently and the insider and outsider debate has just increased. Kangana Ranaut has only added fuel to the fire with her attacks of nepotism, and trolling that is directed towards star kids has only increased. The likes of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others have been at the receiving end of the hate.

Amidst this Ranveer Singh has been called out for concealing his relation to Sonam Kapoor who happens to be his second cousin. Many didn't take this well because all these years, he's been paraded around as an outsider in the industry. Even Vicky Kaushal was thought to be an outsider for a long while. The actor, who was phenomenal in movies like Masaan, Raazi, and Uri, is the son of a stuntman and action director.

But Ranveer doesn't seem like he's utilised his connection with the Kapoor family, and Vicky's father might not even have been singlehandedly able to push his son into films. Aren't both the actors connected to Bollywood in a more distant sense then? How would this privilege count as opposed to directly being the child of a big star?