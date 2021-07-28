Would Parineeti Chopra be as popular as Alia Bhatt had she gotten better backing in Bollywood?

There's no denying that if one considers the most popular actresses in the industry right now, names like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone come to mind. The audience doesn't immediately think of Parineeti Chopra, which is a shame because she too is a very talented actress. In Karan Johar's Student of The Year, nobody could have predicted Alia's future career leap. While Parineeti played a role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, it was Ishaqzade where she shone as the lead opposite Arjun Kapoor. If one compared their debuts, Parineeti was the actress who gained acclaim immediately.

But that's when Alia's choices changed and she proved her mettle with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Raazi where she effortlessly carried a film. Parineeti, meanwhile, has left an impression with memorable performances but where she hasn't won is commercial success. Her script choices also have been interesting and unique with Hasee To Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Many believe that though Alia's got talent, her success has factors like luck and backing as well. If Parineeti had gotten the same kind of backing, perhaps from cousin Priyanka Chopra or any other influential industry insider, would she be on the same level as Alia?