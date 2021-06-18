Would you like Ajay Devgn starring Maidaan to release on OTT?

Farhan Akhtar starring Toofan was set to release on Amazon Prime Video a month ago, but still, its release date hasn't been confirmed yet. Here, Ajay Devgn and the makers of Maidaan confirmed that the movie will only release in theatres during Independence week.

In this lockdown phase, Akshay Kumar has turned his tables and accepted his film Bell Bottom's OTT release. As per media reports, they are planning to launch the movie with Disney+ Hotstar, though there is no confirmation. According to some speculations, this film may also release during Independence week. Would you like Maidaan to release on OTT as well?

So, what are you going to watch- Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom or Ajay Devgn's Maidaan? Let us know in the comments.