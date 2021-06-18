Would you be Emily from Emily in Paris or Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham?

If Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham appeared in this generation, I clearly believe she would have been a beauty or fashion blogger or an Instagram influencer. What say?

The wildest crossover ever, if you had a choice what you rather be - Poo or Emily? There are some pros and cons. Tally them and then answer in the comment section.

If you are Emily, you will be in PARIS. You will be in the fashion industry, you will get a lot of opportunities to explore and you will get a delicious chef as your beau. So, what about the cons? Your beau might not stay with you because he will be having a girlfriend already! Oops!

But if you are Poo, you will have a widespread wardrobe collection, no work only party and no one will judge you if you rate some good-looking boys. Also, you will get Rohan Raichand (Greek-God looking Hrithik Roshan) as your partner. Cons? You will be staying with your elder sister and strict brother-in-law and you won't be having much of a life except partying and doing makeup!

So, what do you wanna be? I will be Emily anyday!