Would you call Brahmastra the biggest movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career?

Can I just say that I'm blown away with Brahmastra's trailer? I'm sure it's been a long time since Bollywood has seen such a massive star-cast in one trailer. When I have to speak about just the trailer, I need to say that this movie is going to be SUPERHIT. I loved the trailer and for sure it was not something we have seen Ranbir or Alia in before.

Ranbir has worked really hard for this movie since years. His biggest hit is considered to be Sanju but I think it's time to change that to Brahmastra. The actor was unbelievable in Sanju but when it comes to Brahmastra, he has done something out of the comfort box.

It's been a long time since we have seen Ranbir on the big-screen and with Brahmastra releasing on 9th September, I'm way too excited now for the movie. As an audience, I don't think we have seen something so powerful in Bollywood for a long time. Do you think this can be the biggest movie in Ranbir's career? Can the stars change for him?