Would you miss Regé-Jean Page as Duke of Hastings from Bridgerton 2?

When I first binge-watched Bridgerton, like everyone else I also fell in love with the Duke of Hastings. But little did I know, that it was the last time the Duke graced our screens with his presence.

Lady Whistledown shared the piece of news wrote in a letter that the second season won't be having Duke of Hastings, it truly broke my heart. While watching the series I felt I am Daphne romancing with the Duke, now that Regé-Jean Page won't be there I don't know what to look forward to in the series.

Phoebe Dynevor who played the role of Daphne, mentioned in an interview that there might be a few references to the Duke in the plot, but is that enough? Definitely not for me, what about you?