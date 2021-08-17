Would you like to watch the iconic movie Sholay's sequel with Abhishek and Bobby as lead actors?

Sholay was an iconic film that literally crossed all records, even after 46 years of it's release, people still remember the film, the dialogues, the characters and everything else.

In an interview Dharmendra once revealed that he wants to make a sequel of Sholay with Bobby Deol and Abhishek Bachchan as lead actors. He even envisioned the storyline which goes with Veeru and Basanti getting married after settling down at some other town or village. Both have two sons who grow up to be Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol! They are brought up by Radha (Jaya Bachchan), who loved Jai in the first part and was left alone after his demise.

If Sholay 2 is ever made , do you think it will create the same magic on screens the way Sholay did?