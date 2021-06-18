Would you watch a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel Starring Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen?

Can you Imagine a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel starring Bollywood's legendary veteran actresses Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen? I can. The movie will be so iconic, I would totally watch it. The trio is definitely friendship goals in real life so why not let their chemistry shine on-screen?

Recently, the three actresses went on a trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands and their vacationing photos were all over social media. Even though, the iconic trio was unhappy with the photos going viral because they had been clicked without their consent, Asha Parekh revealed that they had a lot of fun during their holiday. They even did snorkeling for the first time. I have to say, very similar to ZNMD, isn't it??? The actress even said that she would rather star in a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara rather than Dil Chahta Hai. If the actresses agree, Bollywood should really act on this idea, I can already see it becoming a blockbuster!!!