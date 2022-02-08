Yami Gautam has nailed it with her performance in 'A Thursday'

Yami Gautam is going to be seen next in 'A Thursday'. This movie is directed by Behzad Khambata. The film stars, Yami Gautam,, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni. The genre of this movie is thriller. Today, the trailer was released for the same and Yami has nailed it with her performance in the movie. The movie is going to release on 17th Feb, 2022.

The story line for Thursday follows like this. Yami, a kindergarten school teacher has called up the Colaba Police Station. She enlighten's the officers that she has abducted the children who're in the kindergarten with her. Now, we need to watch the full the movie to know the reason behind this behavior.

If you haven't watched the trailer, then click on the link below and comment your thoughts about the same.