Yang Se-jong is back?

Well, Yang Se-jong, who was enlisted in the military for mandatory service in May 2020, is soon coming back. You heard it right! It was revealed on November 1 that the "Still 17" actor will be discharged from his duties on November 15. Currently, he is on his final vacation and will not be returning to his unit to prevent from spreading the COVID-19.





It was also further revealed that on his return he will leave his current agency Good People and will not renew his contract. He has stayed with the same agency since his debut. Even though, the reason behind this decision has not been revealed yet.





Yang Se-jong is one of those actors who gained a huge amount of recognition on their debut. He has been a part of many hit projects including Still 17, Dr Romantic, Temperature of Love etc. He became popular overnight and was labelled by the media as "monster rookie." Fans have huge expectations from him, it will be interesting to see that what kind of roles he will take up from now on.





Are you thrilled to have Yang Se-jong back?