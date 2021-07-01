Ybp sunscreen review

YourBeautyPal(YBP) SUN SALVE This is my first water shot and it had to be of my most favourite product. FOR WHOM? This is for women who remain most of the time indoors. This is for the kids attending online classes sitting hours in frontbof blue light aka laptops and other gadgets. This is for men who are working from home in this pandemic situation. This is for women who carry a new life in their womb. FORMULA All natural or naturally derived ingredients mainly non nano zinc oxide. Refer to the website for whole ingredient list. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT? Everyone who is saying it leaves a white cast please purchase it than know the reality. It doesn't leaves a white cast as you can see in the third slide. It gives a dewy finish on the face which feels radiant and glowy instead of ghost with white cast. Love love love the earthy clay fragrance matlab lagate jao lagate jao lagate jao. Its so tempting that I may eat it someday. Just controlling myself. There is no stickiness or greasy feel which comes from other sunblocks. Very very light weight that it absorbs in a giffy Made my skin clear and bright and radiant over religious usage of this sunscreen. WANT TO UNDERSTAND SUNSCREEN? PA means Protection Grade of UVA, established in Japan. It tells users the level of protection from UVA rays. SPF means Sun Protection Factor, and is an indicator of UVB protection PA+ means the sunscreen provides some protection against UVA rays, PA++ indicates moderate protection PA+++ shows very good protective abilities against UVA rays. Sunscreens that provide both UVA and UVB protection are termed Broad Spectrum. Sun Salve is Broad Spectrum, which provides protection from UVA & UVB. Equivalent to PA+++ WHY NON NANO ZINC? Non nano zinc sits atop your skin and prevents it from harmful rays. WHY REEF SAFE? Ever heard of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate. They promote bleaching of corals used in chemical sunscreens. So please pick physical or mineral sunscreen which is reef safe and environment friendly. Continued.........