Yedam & Mashiho To Sit Out Of TREASURE's Promotions Till The End Of 2022

TREASURE will be continuing their activities as a 10-member group until the end of this year.









On July 13, YG Entertainment released a statement regarding Bang Yedam and Mashiho's participation in TREASURE's upcoming comeback and tour. This news comes after YG Entertainment announced, in May, that both the members would be taking a temporary hiatus.









According to YG Entertainment's updated statement, TREASURE will continuing their activities as a 10-member group until the end of this year. "TREASURE has been promoting as a 10-member group due to personal reasons and health of the individual members. It has been decided that the group will continue to do so for their comeback this summer and tour, which will continue until the end of the year," the statement read.









Additionally, the agency updated fans about the 10 members. "Although we are facing internal difficulties and we understand how fans are upset, the remaining 10 members are putting in all their efforts in preparations for their upcoming activities so that fans won't feel the absences of the other two members," they said.









Meanwhile, TREASURE will be celebrating their second debut anniversary this August and will be making a comeback soon.