Yeo Jin-Goo, Choi Yi-Hyun, Kim Hye-Yoon, and more confirmed as cast for a new remake movie

The 2000 film 'Ditto' will be getting a remake starring Yeo Jin Goo, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, and Bae In Hyuk.





The 'Hotel Del Luna' star, Yeo Jin-Goo will play the role of Yong, a mechanical engineering student in the 1995 era. Meanwhile, the rising star of 'All of us are dead', Cho Yi-Hyun will play the role of Moo Nee who entered the department of sociology in the year 2021. 'Sky Castle' star Kim Hye-Yoon will play the role of Yong's first love. Meanwhile, Na In-Woo will play the affectionate male friend of Moo Nee.





The upcoming remake will be directed by Seo Eun Young of the film "Confessions." He has been awarded at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and was invited to the Warsaw Film Festival under the category for new directors. The movie will begin filming in May. Are you looking forward to the movie?