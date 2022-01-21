Yet again Bollywood have ruined another old song remake!

Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen movie which was released on Netflix a while ago, released their Title song with Disha Patani and other main lead actresses dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's old song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. It was Netflix who posted on their social media and captioned it: "Can't keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here. Come take this groovy challenge with us!"

After that their post was filled with disapproval comments from the netizens saying: "Yet another iconic song destroyed. The worst era of Bollywood music which lacks creative and soothing lyrics." We also saw Disha Patani wearing very misfit clothes with a two pony tail look which actually gave me a serial killer feel. She looked like a person from Zombieland. In the song, she also was seen saying the famous dialogue from the series, "Humare friend banoge?"

When Disha Patani spoke to media about the song she said that she was immensely proud and happy that she got to be featured in a 90s remake song which is still popular among the people! She said that she herself is a very big fan of 90s thriller movies and especially this old song of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's was a dream come true for her!

Like other netizens in town, do you Pinvillians also think that these people have actually destroyed this songs essence?

