Yet again Kangana is back with her war of words to a journalist!

After the recent announcement on Kangana's new reality show 'Lock Upp' the team is all set for the promotional events. In a promotion event that happened today, the actress yet again got on a war of words with a journalist. The journalist just asked her opinion on the recent feud between an influencer and Deepika Padukone. Kangana responded with "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

Later the journalist clarified that the intention behind the question is to not promote any film but Kangana was not one bit interested in listening to her. The actress again responded with "Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes."

Honestly, I'm now bored of this attitude. It seems like Kangana's new year resolution for years have been to have a bad blood with everyone except her family members.

What are your thoughts on this?