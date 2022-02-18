"The Game Caterers" are returning for a second season and YG family will be their guests. The show appears on Na Young-Suk's YouTube channel where he visits people and plays games with them. Notable guests on his show are BTS, the cast of "Hospital Playlist," and the cast of "Vincenzo."





The new teaser shows an exciting episode featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo, and Song Mino, iKON's Yunhyeong and Jinhwan, SECHSKIES's Eun Ji Won, TREASURE's Jihoon and Choi Hyun Suk, and AKMU's Lee Chan Hyuk.





It's very rare to see all YG artists together that even veteran star Eun Ji-Won commented "But this is the first time I'm seeing Jennie in real life?" The episode will air on February 25 at 10:30 p.m. on tvN and will also be uploaded on their YouTube channel. Are you excited about it?