YG Entertainment's Stocks touch an all time high in 8 years, thanks to Queen Lalisa's comeback!

Lisa, the rapper and dancer of the girl group Blackpink is scheduled to have her solo comeback this September. It won't be wrong to say that her comeback is the most anticipated comeback in the Kpop industry this year.





As soon as the news of her comeback dropped, YG Entertainments Stock market value skyrocketed in a night and touched an all-time high in 8 years, proving that she is the Queen of YG without even saying anything.





Lisa's comeback is scheduled to drop on Sept 10 and she looks very much fierce in braids and that puffed up red outfit in her comeback teaser.





Aren't we all excited for the Queen's comeback?