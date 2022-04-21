YG sold BlackPink's pre-debut demos to Chinese singer

A Chinese singer went live on the internet and revealed that fans were unaware of BlackPink's pre-debut days.

The Chinese idol Zhou Ziqian was broadcasting live on Instagram when she revealed that Lisa, Jennie and Rose created songs for YG before debuting. Pre-debut tracks are known as demos. Those demos were never officially released and YG sold the copyrights to the Chinese idol's manager.

She played the song for fans to hear and she even pointed out which part is Lisa's.

However, YG has not officially commented on this claim but there is no doubt the songs were recorded by BlackPink. You can click the link below to check the video of Zhou's live.