Yoo Jae-Suk, Lee Kwang-Soo, and Girls' Generation's Yuri confirmed as the cast of upcoming variety show

Disney+ is coming with a new variety show titled 'The Zone: Endure To Survive'. Famous MC Yoo Jae-Suk, former 'Running Man' member Lee Kwang-soo, and Girls' Generation's Yuri will be the main cast.





The show has an interesting concept where the three members are thrust into an unknown virtual space, and there's only one rule - which is 'survive' no matter what happens. Yoo Jae-Suk and Lee Kwang-Soo have already worked together in 'Running Man' and in a Netflix original variety series 'Busted!'. Meanwhile, Yuri has appeared as a guest in 'Running Man' several times with her fellow 'Girls Generation' members.





Along with this show, Disney+ is set to release dramas like 'Big Mouse', starring Lee Jong-suk and YoonA, and 'Soundtrack #1' featuring Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik. The variety show is said to be full of mystery and survival skills. Are you looking forward to it? What do you think of its concept?