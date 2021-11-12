Yoo Seung-ho and Hyeri shares a unique dynamic in the playful poster of their upcoming historical drama

“When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” starring Yoo Seung-ho and Girl's day Hyeri is scheduled to be released on KBS. Recently, a comical poster was released featuring the leads which tickled me. The poster demonstrates the relationship between the two characters accurately. The text on the right side can be read as, “The pursuit romance of a principled inspector and a woman who illegally brews alcohol.”





“When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a saeguk drama set in the Joseon era, it will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo (Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol to support her family, and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young (Yoo Seung Ho), who is known for living a very principled life.





The poster and plot look refreshing and having seen Hyeri play such cheeky roles before, I can rest assured this will be an absolute blast. The drama is certainly going to be amusing and unique. I am looking forward to it for sure!





Are you going to watch it?





Check out the poster below!