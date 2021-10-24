You can love, you can live in together, but you can't celebrate it in public!!

Recently, Dabur India Limited put forward an apology and take back an advertisement featuring a lesbian couple celebrating the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth, after Madhya Pradesh home minister Mr. Narottam Mishra denounce it for showing objectionable content and said that legal actions would be taken if the advertisement was not withdraw.

On which actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "बस यही करते रहो.. slam,bam,ban! So much for being the ‘Mother’ of democracy! Pity a giant like #Dabur refused to stand behind their AD. While I don’t endorse a fairness cream in principal I reserved my comment as they attempted to celebrate Inclusivity & #PRIDE So why hide now?"

Section 377 was legitimate in 2018, still the same gender couple have to fight for their rights and respect. How difficult is to understand that, "Love is a matter of pride, not shame".

Standing strongly to what Pooja Bhatt said, I want to ask, "What was so wrong in that advertisement?"

If being in love with same sex is legal now, then why celebrating it in public is not acceptable?