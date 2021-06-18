You can now custom create your own makeup palette!

PAC MYO (Make Your Own) Palette is a configurable magnetic makeup palette. It can be filled with 15 standard sizes 26mm eyeshadow, lipsticks, blushes, highlighters. A custom palette for your favorite products into one palette! Features sleek design with magnetic closure. The product consists of makeup palette with magnetic closure which are empty which can hold 15 Pans of 26mm Magnetic palette sticker. The sticker are sold separately but once you get them they are super fun and easy to use. I don't have to find my daily shades from different palattes. I have them all in just one palatte to go! It's very sturdy and the magnetic force is strong to hold the small circles palattes.