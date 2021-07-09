You Can Now Rely On Your Favourite Lipsticks That Can Work As A Multitasker

When we do our makeup, we find products that can work as a multitasker in less time. We can use our favourite lipsticks as eyeshadow to create a flawless makeup look in no time. If you wish to avoid using so many products so here are few lipsticks that can use for your eye makeup.

Brown Smokey Eye

To create a brown smokey eye look, you can use a Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Lip Colour in the shade Deep Brown lipstick. Apply brown lipstick on your eyelids and then slowly blend it outwards using the blender. Also, ensure that there is no overload of a shade on specific parts of your eye area. Finish off your look by applying a thick coat of mascara.

Glossy Lids

Glossy eyelids can never go wrong. If you want a dewy look then use a Lakmé Absolute Gloss Stylist. You can use any favourite shade. Take a small amount of a gloss and blend it gently on your eyelids for a glossy makeup look. As an alternative, you can also use glossy lipstick or a tinted lip gloss to just add a pop of colour.

Soft Glam

Girls are always obsessed with a pink makeup trend. Use a Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Lip Colour in the shade, Pink Satin, for the soft glam look. Take a creamy texture and blend it well on your eyelids. This is a perfect look that you can try in the summer season.