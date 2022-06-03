You Can't Miss The Horoscope for today. Seek What's In It For You Today

Aries

Recognize that part of you enjoys throwing yourself into big dreams and projects, while another part of you wishes you would dig a little deeper and ensure you have the resources you require. Identify the various desires for wildness, experimentation, and revolution on the one hand, and security, stability, and abundance on the other.





Taurus

The tension and transformation of this year is hitting you where you live, and who you are becoming is at stake. Expect to be uncomfortable, but don't take exhaustion as a sign that you're doing enough. Recognize that the world may be asking you for more than you can give, and that you do not have to comply.





Gemini

Name your restlessness, and have faith that all of your big ambitious desires for adventure, love, and learning are still in your future. Identify your confusion and frustration. Be confident that the current fog won't last forever. Maintain a strong imagination, an open heart, and a keen sense of curiosity.





Pisces

Behind the scenes, a lot can happen. On the outskirts. Between sleep and wakefulness. Between understanding and naming. Allow yourself to float if you feel buffeted by those currents—reaching inward to remember your dreams, reaching out to name what happened.





Aquarius

Regardless of your history, remain open to the possibility that your identity is not fixed. Refuse to bear the weight of being predictable. Instead, consider how much you change in different environments, as well as what remains constant.





Capricorn

When you're stressed, you're a natural mountain climber. That is to say, you can survive harsh conditions for a long time with few resources.





Sagittarius

To be honest, you won't enjoy this month. This is not the month you emerge from your quarantine cocoon, ready to fall in love, get picked up by a record label, and generate a tonne of buzz for your upcoming bestseller about how your health, creativity, and relationships all improved dramatically during a global pandemic.





Scorpio

If you feel trapped or confined, know that this will not last forever. Right now, as you navigate a new way of understanding partnership and commitment, relationships are a source of wild inspiration and possibly wild stress.





Libra

Intense exercise isn't always a bad thing. Even if you strive for balance, sometimes it simply means bouncing back and forth between different desires and priorities. Accept your restless desires, those sparks and flares that indicate you're becoming un-numb.





Virgo

What does it take to stop planning and drop into the reality of the here and now as your sense of possibility shifts, as you learn more about how your future might look? In relationships, this frequently entails allowing for fear of all the things you cannot predict or control.





Leo

It's easy to fantasise about reinventing yourself, about presenting a new face to the world, about creating a stage name and a new social media handle and playing into some highly curated version of your ideal life.





Cancer

Recollect, falling apart is a natural part of being human. You get to dissolve, be fragmented, and then put yourself back together in new configurations.