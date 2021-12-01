You deserve to be happy, not in the arms of someone who keeps you waiting but of someone who wants you now

I see alot of you making fun of Katrina. I might not be fan of hers, but i'm happy that she found someone she could love. I think as women we feel for eachother specially in matter of relationship, we've all been there where we invested our time in a wrong man. She has talked abouted many times in interviews how she wishes and tought she would be married with children by now but life doesn't go by our plans. If some of you can't be happy for her atleast respect her and let her have her moment. She genuinely seem so happy.

There are tons of ways men can screw a woman over, even if unintentionally. They are exceptionally talented at it sometimes. But one of the least-addressed is when men simply sit too long on the emotional fence, wasting precious years of their partner's time before ultimately heading for the door. And they often leave for reasons that they've felt for a long time, but have squelched simply because they're hard to bring up.

I call them the Time Bandits. They rob their partners of life's most precious resource.

I live in New York City. I see too many women who've lost crucial child-bearing years to a guy who spent years in emotional limbo and then hit the road. If she's looking for The One and thinks you're it, it's a crime of the heart to stay with her if you know you're inevitably going to leave. It also robs her of time to find another man better suited to her.

For the record, I'm not judging any relationship that simply doesn't work out or the men who end it late in the game because they grew apart. No, I'm calling to task men who've been on the fence since early in the relationship, stayed in that same position for years on end, then finally called it off for the same misgivings they'd had years earlier.

And the reason a guy usually puts off the breakup? Simple: Lack of courage.